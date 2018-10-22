7 p.m. vs. Indiana • FSN, 830-AM

Butler expected back in lineup

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost twice on the road and won their lone home game on Friday against Cleveland 131-123. They played Saturday without Jimmy Butler, who stayed in Minnesota to rest as he tries to get back into game shape. Butler is expected back in the lineup Monday. Without him, the Wolves lost to the Mavericks 140-136, a game that came down to the final few possessions. Derrick Rose came up big in Butler’s absence, scoring 28 points, the most he has had while wearing a Wolves uniform. Karl-Anthony Towns also had a season high with 31, but the Mavericks shot 50 percent.

Pacers update: Victor Oladipo emerged as a franchise player for the Pacers last season. Behind his 22 points per game, the Pacers are 2-1 to start the season. The Pacers made a few notable additions in the offseason, including Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott. They took the LeBron James-led Cavaliers to seven games in the playoffs last season and are expected to be in the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings again. They also recently signed promising young big man Myles Turner to a contract extension. The Pacers may be without Damontas Sabonis, who missed Saturday’s game because of an injured knee.

Chris Hine