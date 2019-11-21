GAME RECAP

Impact player

Bojan Bogdanovic

The Jazz forward scored 30 points — nine in the fourth quarter on three three-pointers to go with four rebounds and three assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Three-pointers made by each team. But the Wolves needed 45 attempts compared to the Jazz’s 33.

52.3 Free throw percentage by the Wolves (11-for-21).

KENT YOUNGBLOOD