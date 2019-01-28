GAME RECAP
Impact player
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
After going 2-for-12 in the first half, he scored 13 points in the third quarter, when the Wolves were making a rally.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Jazz wins in the past 10 games.
71 Jazz shooting percentage in the second half.
3 Consecutive three-pointers made by the Jazz to start the fourth quarter.
17 Wolves three-pointers made in 36 tries.
34 Combined points for the Wolves’ Jerryd Bayless and Luol Deng, previously deep reserves. Bayless scored 19 points and Deng 15.
20 Jazz ranking in offensive efficiency before Sunday’s outburst.
STAFF REPORTS
