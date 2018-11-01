GAME RECAP
Impact player
Derrick Rose, Wolves
He scored a career-high 50 points on 19-for-31 shooting, with six assists and four rebounds and even blocked the potential game-tying shot.
BY THE NUMBERS
48 The Wolves’ shooting percentage on three-pointers (12-for-25)
5-5-6 Points, assists and turnovers for former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
