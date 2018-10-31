7 p.m. vs. Jazz • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves bounced back from an awful game against Milwaukee on Friday with a four-point win against the Lakers on Monday. Wednesday’s matchup with the Jazz will be the last home game before the Wolves go on a five-game West Coast trip. Andrew Wiggins has missed the past three games because of a right quad contusion, but rookie Josh Okogie has filled in capably in the starting lineup. ... Jimmy Butler is averaging 33.7 minutes per game, which is three minutes less than he averaged a season ago. ... Through seven games, the Wolves are accomplishing their stated goal of shooting more three-pointers, averaging 29.4 attempts per game, up from a league-low 22.5 a season ago.

Jazz update: The Jazz is a franchise on an upswing, with a strong finish to last season and a solid 4-2 start to this one. The Jazz combine offensive potency in the form of rising star Donovan Mitchell with strong team defensive play. In a season in which scoring is reaching new heights in the NBA, the Jazz is one of the few teams playing defense. Its defensive rating of 103.4 points per 100 possessions is fifth in the league. ... Mitchell got off to a slow start in his first three games — he shot just 34 percent — but he has bounced back of late, shooting 57 percent over his past three. ... Former Wolves guard Ricky Rubio is off to a rougher start from the field, shooting just 30 percent. ... Rudy Gobert is fourth in blocks at 2.7 per game.

