9:30 p.m. at Utah • Vivant Smart Home Arena • FSN Plus/ESPN, 830-AM
Jazz slow down after hot streak
Preview: After it won 11 consecutive games heading into All-Star break, the Jazz is 1-2 after fell 96-85 to Houston on Monday. This is the last of six consecutive home games for Utah, stretching to before the break. … The Wolves won the season’s first two meetings, 100-97 at Target Center in the season’s second game and 109-98 at Utah on Nov. 13. Jazz big man Rudy Gobert didn’t play in that second game. The Wolves can secure any playoff tiebreaker that might be needed with a victory. … Note the late start for ESPN.
Players to watch: Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell’s 25-point game in Saturday’s victory over Dallas was his 30th 20-point night in his first 58 games. The past four players to do that: Blake Griffin in 2010-11, Tyreke Evans in 2009-10, Kevin Durant in 2007-08 and Carmelo Anthony in 2003-04. Anthony is the only player in that group who didn’t win Rookie of the Year. (Some guy named LeBron did). Last month’s All-Star slam-dunk champion, Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points a game … Former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio had a 19-point, 10-assist double-double and nearly beat the Wolves at the free-throw line the first time around. But he went 1-for-7 from the field and was outscored by Wolves guard Jeff Teague 22-3 in the second meeting.
Injuries: Wolves G Jimmy Butler (knee meniscus surgery) is out indefinitely. Jazz G Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) and F Thabo Sefolosha (knee surgery) remain out, as does G Raul Neto (ankle sprain).
