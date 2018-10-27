Jimmy Butler had to power through an illness to start, but this couldn’t have made him feel much better.

The Wolves lost their second straight game Friday at Target Center, 125-95 to a Milwaukee Bucks team that has started the season 5-0, its best start since the 70s.

It was the first home loss of the season for the Wolves, now 2-4.

It was not pretty. The 16,334 in the arena went from subdued to stunned to sullen as the Wolves misfired on offense and struggled on defense. The players left the floor at halftime, down 25, with loud boos in their ears.

The Wolves missed their first 11 shots of the game and never really recovered, never once leading in this game, unable to slow the Bucks even with star forward and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo (15 points, 12 rebounds) held in relative check.

Timberwolves forward Anthony Tolliver and Bucks' forward Ersan Ilyasova battled for the ball during the second quarter

Outrebounded, outscored both on the break and in the paint, the Wolves trailed by as many as 34 in the second half and by 30 when Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench with 10 minutes left.

The 30-point loss is the worst under coach Tom Thibodeau and the first time the Wolves have lost by 30 or more since a 48-point loss in New Orleans in November of 2014.

Minneaota shot a season-low 32.1 percent. They took a franchise-record 43 three-pointers, but made just 10 of them. The only bright spot might have been Karl-Anthony Towns, who rebounded from a 1-for-8, two-point first half to finish with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Other than that? Pretty much all Bucks.

Milwaukee hit on 19 of 46 three-pointers.

The Wolves set season lows for points in the first quarter (16), second quarter (22), half (38) and in a game.

Wolves starters combined to shoot 17-for-56 (30.4) percent, with Butler going 2-for-11 and Josh Okogie and Jeff Teague both 2-for-10.

Ersan Ilyasova and Khris Middleton both scored 16. Malcolm Brogdon had 13.

The Wolves start could not have been colder. With all five starters missing at least once, the Wolves missed their first 11 shots, shot just 8-for-28 for the quarter as a whole (28.6 percent) and missed all nine of their three-point attempts.

– one that included four made three-pointers.

Unfortunately, it just didn’t get any better in the second.

In front of a crowd growing increasingly restless, the Wolves continued to miss shots, continued to be beat off the boards and on the break as the Bucks extended their lead. An 8-4 Bucks start to the second quarter led to a Wolves timeout.

Moments later, with the Bucks lead pushed to 19 as Middleton was scoring eight straight for the Bucks, Thibodeau called another timeout, with 4:11 left in the half, as the crowd booed.

Nothing worked; the Bucks came out of that time out and finished the quarter on a 13-7 run to lead by 25 at the half.

The lead grew as big as 34 in the third quarter before the combination of Towns and Gibson helped the Wolves within 25 on Tyus Jones’ drive. But the Bucks calmly finished the quarter on a 7-2 run to push the lead to 30 entering the fourth.