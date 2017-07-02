First, Wolves coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau reunited with Jimmy Butler and now he and former Bulls forward Taj Gibson are back together, too, for the reunion tour.

The Wolves have reached a two-year, $28 million agreement with the Oklahoma City power forward this morning.

The deal brings the Wolves a 32-year-old veteran who defends and does all the little things and knows Thibodeau's system and ways well.

Now Thibodeau has both Butler and GIbson to lead the way with what their coach wants.

Gibson joins point guard Jeff Teague as the team's two free-agent acquisitions so far, but you can be sure Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden are not done making moves.

Gibson's Priority Sports agency tweeted out congratulations not long ago.

