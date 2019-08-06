Over a month after the Timberwolves drafted him, second-round pick Jaylen Nowell has agreed to a deal with the Wolves.

Nowell, the 43rd overall pick out of Washington, signed a four-year deal with the Wolves that has a guaranteed first year worth about $1.4 million, a source confirmed. The Wolves have team options on Nowell for the three years after that. KSTP first reported details of the deal.

Nowell’s contract fits with what President Gersson Rosas has been trying to accomplish this offseason — finding potential developmental talent for not a lot of money. It’s why the Wolves moved up in the draft to get Jarrett Culver and why they have multiple young players on one-year deals. Nowell’s deal is similar to the one undrafted free agent Naz Reid, the former LSU center who impressed during summer league, signed in July.

The Wolves are using part of their mid-level exception to get Nowell’s deal done, an option they might have had to work around if they had matched Memphis’ offer sheet for of Tyus Jones. Jones left for the Grizzlies on a three-year deal worth up to $28 million.