Former Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton has signed with the Timberwolves, the team announced Wednesday.

Wigginton, 21, averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two seasons with the Cyclones, winning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2019.

The 6-2 guard averaged 7.4 points in five summer league games for the Raptors.