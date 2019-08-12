The Timberwolves will welcome an old friend for their home opener in the upcoming season. Jimmy Butler will return to town with the Miami Heat when the Wolves play their first home game at Target Center on Oct. 27.

The Wolves will open their season Oct. 23 in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Tyus Jones will make his homecoming on Dec. 1 when the Grizzlies visit for a Sunday afternoon game.

The Wolves will open with four of their first five games on the road. Their longest road trip of the season is a six-game trip from March 10-20, while they also have three four-game trips. In all, the Wolves will travel over 50,000 miles.

Click here for the full 2019-20 schedule.