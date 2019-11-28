GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
He had a slow start but still finished with 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
By the numbers
17 Spurs’ three-point percentage (5-for-29)
23-14 Points and rebounds for Karl-Anthony Towns despite foul trouble
16 Points off the bench for Keita Bates-Diop
45 Three-point percentage for the Wolves (18-for-40)
CHRIS HINE
