GAME RECAP

Impact player

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves

He had a slow start but still finished with 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

By the numbers

17 Spurs’ three-point percentage (5-for-29)

23-14 Points and rebounds for Karl-Anthony Towns despite foul trouble

16 Points off the bench for Keita Bates-Diop

45 Three-point percentage for the Wolves (18-for-40)

CHRIS HINE