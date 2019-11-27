7:30 p.m. at Spurs • FSN, 830-AM

Road success put to a new test

Wolves update: The Wolves continued their success on the road this season with a 125-113 win in Atlanta on Monday and have a stop in San Antonio scheduled for Wednesday. The Wolves are 6-2 on the road and 3-6 at home, with one of those home wins coming against the Spurs, 129-114 on Nov. 13. … Gorgui Dieng had his second-highest scoring output of the season against Atlanta with 13 points while Keita Bates-Diop is averaging 17.5 points over his past two games on 54% shooting … The Wolves’ Josh Okogie (left knee soreness) and Treveon Graham (left forearm contusion) are probable, Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) is doubtful and Jake Layman (left toe sprain) is out.

Spurs update: It has been a struggle for the Spurs (6-12) this season, as they haven’t quite found the magic chemistry of years past under Gregg Popovich. The problem is on the defensive end, where the Spurs have the 26th-rated defense, according to NBA.com, allowing 113.5 points per 100 possessions. The Spurs have the fifth-worst field-goal percentage defense at .479. Offensively, they’re doing just fine considering they have two of the highest volume midrange jump shooters in the league in DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Chris Hine