GAME RECAP
Impact player
Buddy Hield, Kings
Hield scored 42 points, 20 of them in the fourth quarter.
BY THE NUMBERS
0-2: Wolves' record in franchise history when hitting 20 or more three-pointers.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
