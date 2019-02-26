GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
In his first game back after Thursday’s auto accident, Towns had 34 points on 13 of 18 shooting and 21 rebounds. He also had five assists and two blocks despite being in foul trouble.
BY THE NUMBERS
84 Luol Deng is a plus-84 in his past five games.
60 Wolves points in the paint
24 Wolves points off 24 Kings turnovers.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
