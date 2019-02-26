GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

In his first game back after Thursday’s auto accident, Towns had 34 points on 13 of 18 shooting and 21 rebounds. He also had five assists and two blocks despite being in foul trouble.

BY THE NUMBERS

84 Luol Deng is a plus-84 in his past five games.

60 Wolves points in the paint

24 Wolves points off 24 Kings turnovers.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD