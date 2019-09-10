Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas has rounded out his front office with the hiring of Joe Branch as assistant general manager. Branch was previously an agent under the Roc Nation group, helping lead their basketball operations. His clients included the Nets' Caris Levert and Miami's Justise Winslow.

Rosas' previous hires in the front office include Sachin Gupta as executive vice president and Gianluca Pascucci as assistant GM. General manager Scott Layden, who was hired by former President Tom Thibodeau, is still under contract and still on staff.

Rosas has also transformed the assistant coaching staff under Ryan Saunders, bringing in Bryan Gates, David Vanterpool, Pablo Prigioni and Kevin Hanson.