Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas has rounded out his front office with the hiring of Joe Branch as assistant general manager. Branch was previously an agent under the Roc Nation group, helping lead their basketball operations. His clients included the Nets' Caris Levert and Miami's Justise Winslow.
Rosas' previous hires in the front office include Sachin Gupta as executive vice president and Gianluca Pascucci as assistant GM. General manager Scott Layden, who was hired by former President Tom Thibodeau, is still under contract and still on staff.
Rosas has also transformed the assistant coaching staff under Ryan Saunders, bringing in Bryan Gates, David Vanterpool, Pablo Prigioni and Kevin Hanson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Patriots coaches mum on plans for Brown this week vs. Miami
Bill Belichick isn't concerned about Antonio Brown's past.
Gophers
Without touching the ball, Brooks plays role for U in Fresno State win
Shannon Brooks successfully stared down four Fresno State players all alone in his season debut on Saturday night. Why did coach P.J. Fleck send him on a solo mission?
Wild
NHL camps opening with list of unsigned free agents
P.K. Subban doesn't want to give advice to all the unsigned young players around the NHL. He just vividly remembers his own experience as a…
Gophers
Pitino hosting pair of four-star prospects at U this weekend
Monday was the start of one of the most important recruiting periods for college hoops coaches. The Gophers have three 2020 scholarships available.
Vikings
Tick, tock: OBJ plans to keep wearing lavish watch in games
Watch it: Odell Beckham Jr.'s taking a stand against the NFL on his lavish wrist wear.