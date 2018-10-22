– Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie wasn't nervous when coach Tom Thibodeau told him he would be starting in place of the resting Jimmy Butler.

Okogie said his time playing with the first unit during the preseason was enough preparation for his NBA regular-season debut on Saturday in the Mavericks' 140-136 victory over the Wolves.

After not playing a minute in the first two games, Okogie played over 28 minutes, and it likely would have been more had he not picked up his fifth foul in the third quarter.

"I knew where to pick my spots and what my role is when I'm on the court with them," Okogie said. "I came in the game ready to make an impact. I knew I just had to come to the game, rebound, do the dirty stuff, let the others shine."

Okogie picked up six points on 2-for-5 shooting while grabbing five rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns said Okogie was an "amazing" fit with the first group.

"I thought he gave us great energy," Towns said. "His defensive presence was there. He's playing tremendously hard, and that's what you need. You need someone running around like a chicken with no head."

Instead of complaining about his foul calls, multiple times Okogie approached the referees and seemed to have a constructive dialogue with them about what he did wrong, ending one conversation with a head nod and a thumbs up.

"I got to adjust to the refs and adjust to how they call things," Okogie said. "Adjust my play and my defense according to how they call and I'll be all right. But the biggest thing is I was aggressive. That's all I can ask for."

Final sequence

It was Towns who got the ball when the Wolves were down three following Dennis Smith Jr.'s three-point play with 6.1 seconds remaining. Towns ended up not getting a shot off and instead the Mavericks fouled him, sending him to the free-throw line.

Towns said he was trying to get off a shot but "I just didn't have a good look at the rim with the space and where I was on the court," he said.

He then said he was trying to get the ball to an open Jeff Teague but couldn't before he got fouled.

He made both free throws, and following two made free throws from Smith, the Wolves turned it over on the ensuing inbound pass and never had a chance to tie.

Etc.

• With Okogie and Andrew Wiggins in foul trouble, C.J. Williams got his first action of the season. Williams finished 0-for-1 with two turnovers and was a minus-9 in nearly eight minutes.

• The Wolves had their hands full with the Mavericks' size. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Powell combined to score 41 points on 14-for-17 shooting, with Jordan getting 22 and Powell getting 19 in nearly 17 minutes off the bench.