The interest between the Timberwolves and Nets guard D’Angelo Russell picked up steam on Saturday, as the Wolves will reportedly meet with the restricted free agent at the start of free agency on Sunday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

President Gersson Rosas, coach Ryan Saunders and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is good friends with Russell, will be a part of that meeting, the report said.

Rosas has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be aggressive if a star player becomes available, and it appears is that player.

There remain significant roadblocks to getting a deal done, but Rosas and the new-look Wolves front office aren’t afraid to get creative in order to make a deal happen.

First, Russell is a restricted free agent, meaning the Nets have some say in where Russell signs.

But the Nets are the reported frontrunners to sign Kyrie Irving and possibly Kevin Durant, meaning Russell would likely become too expensive for them to retain. Even if the Nets just sign Irving, Russell, also a point guard, may not make much sense for the Nets to re-sign.

But the Wolves would have to make some room around the salary cap to bring in Russell, and that might require a trade and deft roster maneuvering.

The Wolves have $111 committed to eight players after the trading of Dario Saric and the drafting of Jarrett Culver with the sixth overall pick last week. The salary cap sits around $109 million.

Perhaps the Wolves find a taker for Andrew Wiggins and the four years remaining on his maximum contract. That’s a tall order, but moving Wiggins could create the necessary space available to sign Russell. The question for the Wolves would be: What would they have to give up to make that happen?

Another path to signing Russell includes packaging guard Jeff Teague’s expiring contract at $19 million with assets, like multiple draft picks (and potentially multiple first-round picks) and using the stretch provision on the two years and approximately $33.5 million owed Gorgui Dieng. Doing so would spread the value of Dieng’s contract over five years, but provide over $9 million in cap relief immediately.

Depending on how much Russell might command on the restricted free-agent market, trading Teague’s contract and stretching Dieng could open up enough space to land Russell or get within shouting distance of being able to sign him. There would then be questions about roster depth and the Wolves’ ability to build a bench around Towns, Wiggins and Russell. But for the Wolves, those might be happy questions to have if they can get Russell in the door.