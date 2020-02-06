On Monday, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns professed his full faith in team President Gersson Rosas and said he didn’t want a voice in personnel moves Rosas might make before Thursday’s trade deadline.

But when a reporter brought up how Towns would feel if the team traded his good friend Robert Covington, Towns didn’t hide how he’d feel.

“It would be very difficult if something like that was going to happen,” Towns said, in the next breath reasserting his faith in the front office.

He then added: “Here’s to hoping that I see Cov on Friday.”

But when Towns entered the locker room Wednesday, there was no trace of Covington. His locker was empty and the nameplate above it replaced with a generic “Timberwolves” sign, as were the lockers of Jordan Bell, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Keita Bates-Diop, all a part of Tuesday’s four-team trade.

Covington was last seen flying to join the Rockets after the trade brought the Wolves a lottery-protected first-round pick (from Atlanta via Brooklyn) and some young players who could be fits for their style of play in guard Malik Beasley and forwards Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver. Guard Evan Turner, coming from Atlanta as the fourth player the Wolves acquired, likely represents an expiring contract who will help clear cap space in the offseason and is even a potential buyout candidate.

Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins, Kelan Martin and Karl-Anthony Towns waited to be called during team introductions.

But the trade didn’t deliver one of Towns’ good friend in Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell to replace another friend he lost in Covington, the forward Towns called his “best friend” on the team.

“[Covington is] a great guy, a great dude,” Towns said Monday. “He’s a great player. He’s helped me tremendously and continues to help me every day. He just gives me such comfort out there.”

The Wolves have made it their stated goal to surround Towns with talent so they, eventually, become an annual playoff contender. That, in theory, would help keep Towns happy in Minnesota and prevent an Anthony Davis situation from happening as Towns gets older. Instead of requesting a trade as Davis did when he got frustrated with the direction of the Pelicans in January 2019, the thinking goes, Towns might stick around for a while when given his next chance to dictate where he wants to go. This is life in the modern NBA — teams have to keep their star players happy.

Since this is 2020, Towns took to Instagram shortly after the trade went down to express his feelings in a series of pictures and memes. Some of the photos had quizzical looks, some had sad faces. Covington later responded to one of Towns’ posts with “Brotha 4 lyfe.”

Theirs was a brotherly relationship. Covington had the sort of bond with Towns that allowed him to call Towns out if he felt something had to be said, especially on defense. Even in Covington’s last game with the Wolves on Monday in Sacramento, he was there to calm a heated Towns, who was exchanging words with Josh Okogie during a team huddle.

There is an analytical side to every trade, and the Wolves might have gained assets in Tuesday’s trade, but it might have cost them something on the human side.

A locker room leader and a respected voice now is gone. One of Towns’ best friends is gone, and isn’t it better to go through a tough time such as the Wolves are going through with one of your best friends by your side? Doesn’t it make winning that much better?

There was no indication a deal for Russell was imminent Wednesday. The Ringer reported the Warriors wanted future first-round picks from the Wolves, including one in 2021, which is reputed to be a better draft than this season’s. The Wolves, who would likely send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State as part of any deal, have offered both their pick this season and the pick they received from Atlanta in Tuesday’s trade, the report said.

But a lot could change before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline.

In the meantime, the Wolves tried to carry on amid a weird atmosphere Wednesday with five players gone and the newbies not yet arrived. Center Gorgui Dieng said he had never seen anything like that in his career. It was surreal, he said, that when he got a message saying one player was gone, another would chime in to say he, too, was a part of the trade.

“It kind of hit me, I feel like I’ve been with these guys for so long,” Dieng said. “… But you cannot be here having feelings. It’s crazy. You feel, ‘How can this guy be gone?’ ”

It was a prospect Towns didn’t want to think about when it came to Covington, and it leaves questions as to where the Wolves and Towns will go from here.