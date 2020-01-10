GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
The shooting guard had one of his best games in weeks, scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists in just three quarters of play
By the numbers
13 Points scored for Portland in second quarter.
41 Points scored by the Wolves in third quarter.
50 Points in the paint for the Wolves.
36.5 Shooting percentage for the Blazers (35-for-96).
49.4 Shooting percentage for the Wolves (44-for-89)
56-41 Rebounding advantage for the Wolves.
CHRIS HINE
