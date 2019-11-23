4 p.m. vs. Phoenix • FSN Plus, 830-AM

Attendance again is not 100%

Wolves update: Forward Robert Covington will miss Saturday’s game for personal reasons, the Wolves announced Friday. … Andrew Wiggins returned to the lineup on Wednesday after a three-game absence and posted 22 points on 10-for-24 shooting. Wiggins was 1-for-10 from three-point range. The Wolves have just a 3-5 record at home this season, with two of those losses coming when Wiggins was out. … Guard Josh Okogie has increased his overall shooting percentage this season from 39% to 42%, but his three-point shooting is down to 21% from 28%. He is 1-for-12 in his past five games. Okogie is questionable because of knee soreness but has played in the past two games. … Jake Layman is listed as out because of a left toe sprain. Shabazz Napier is again doubtful because of a right hamstring strain.

Suns update: Those expecting to see Ricky Rubio again take on his former team are likely to be disappointed. Rubio is doubtful because of back spasms. He missed Thursday’s game against the Pelicans. The Suns will also be without center Aron Baynes, who was off to a good start (14.5 points per game). Baynes will miss the game because of a right hip flexor strain. The Suns are also without promising young center DeAndre Ayton, who is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug policy. … Former Wolves forward Dario Saric is averaging 10 points in 26.7 minutes per game. He has started every game for Phoenix after coming off the bench in 40 of his 68 games with the Wolves.

Chris Hine