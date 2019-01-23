GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns

With Suns big man DeAndre Ayton out, Towns was dominant all over the offensive end of the floor, scoring 25 points to go with 18 rebounds and seven assists.

By the numbers

19 Second-chance points for the Wolves to Phoenix’s seven.

4 Josh Okogie three-pointers, tying a season high

9 Andrew Wiggins rebounds, one short of a season high

28 Minutes for Jerryd Bayless. Although he shot just 5-for-16, he made four three-pointers and had seven assists.

CHRIS HINE