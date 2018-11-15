NEWCOMERS' NIGHTS
Here is how new Wolves Robert Covington and Dario Saric did Wednesday night:
Covington
Starting at small forward, he had 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-7 from three-point range, with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 41 minutes.
Saric
Coming off the bench, the power forward had nine points on 3-for-7 shooting, including 1-for-2 from three-point range, with three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 20 minutes.
And what about Jimmy Butler?
Butler, who was traded to the Sixers for Covington, Saric and a draft pick, had 14 points in a loss to the Magic.
