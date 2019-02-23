GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Derrick Rose, Timberwolves

Rose led the Wolves with 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting and helped them take command of the game in the second quarter. He was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

By the numbers

18 First-quarter points for Damyean Dotson.

19 Points for Taj Gibson, a season high.

23 Luol Deng’s plus-minus rating.

CHRIS HINE