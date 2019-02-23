GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Derrick Rose, Timberwolves
Rose led the Wolves with 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting and helped them take command of the game in the second quarter. He was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
By the numbers
18 First-quarter points for Damyean Dotson.
19 Points for Taj Gibson, a season high.
23 Luol Deng’s plus-minus rating.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Romario Ibarra leads Loons' charge away from the ball
Ibarra acknowledges "my strength is my speed" and throughout preseason training sessions Heath has prodded, urging Ibarra to run from, not toward, the ball.
Wild
Pending free agent Staal would prefer not to move from Wild
Eric Staal's agent, Rick Curran, said he had a meeting with Wild General Manager Paul Fenton early in the season, expressing Staal's desire to stay with the Wild. The trade deadline is Monday.
Gophers
Smith hits a late 3-pointer to lift No. 10 Stanford to a win
Alanna Smith hit the game-winning shot for a second straight game and No. 10 Stanford escaped with another win.
Wolves
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle
Nikola Jokic watched a lot of shots go up and come back down in the Denver Nuggets' hands Friday night.
Wolves
Saric criticizes World Cup qualifying system as Croatia out
Dario Saric says basketball's World Cup qualifying system "doesn't make any sense" to him after Croatia was eliminated from contention Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.