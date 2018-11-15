GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns
The big man fought through foul trouble to score 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, grab 16 rebounds with two blocks and three assists and multiple big plays late.
By the numbers
52 Points in the paint for New Orleans.
2 Lead changes in the game.
22 Shots by Andrew Wiggins, a team high. He made eight and had 23 points.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
MacKinnon, Rantanen help Avs rally for 6-3 win over Bruins
Mikko Rantanen got an assist for setting up the go-ahead goal. Nathan MacKinnon wanted to give him something more — full credit.
Local
Brainerd International Raceway owner dies in Florida boating accident
Jed Copham had owned BIR since 2006.
Golf
Big attention for rookie Champ begins with small favor
Cameron Champ is a top attraction this week in the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., mainly because of how far and how hard he hits the ball.
High Schools
Going where? Today's expected early signings for Minnesota preps
Wednesday is the first day of the NCAA early signing period, when athletes in all sports except football can sign binding letters of intent.
East Metro
Driver charged in alleged 'road rage' incident with Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins
Olympic skier said Afton incident easily could have turned tragic.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.