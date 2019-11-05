GAME RECAP
Impact player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
The reigning NBA MVP was everything as advertised with a dominant offensive display while Karl-Anthony Towns was out — 34 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
By the numbers
62 Points in the paint for Milwaukee.
36 The Wolves’ shooting percentage.
0 Times the Wolves led.
CHRIS HINE
