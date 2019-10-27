6 p.m. vs. Miami • FSN, 830-AM

New father Butler will miss showdown

Preview: The Timberwolves opened 2-0 on the road, and are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Heat improved to 2-0 on Saturday by beating host Milwaukee 131-126 in overtime on Saturday. The Heat is without star — and former Wolves player — Jimmy Butler, whose girlfriend recently gave birth.

Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 36.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 steals. He has 73 points and 29 rebounds through two games. The club record for points through the first three games is 100 by Kevin Garnett in the 1999-2000 season. G/F Andrew Wiggins is second on the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game. Heat G Justise Winslow had 27 points in Miami’s season-opening victory over Memphis, and G Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench against the Bucks.

Numbers: The Wolves swept Miami 2-0 last year for their first season sweep of the Heat since the 2-003-04 season … Minnesota’s 22-point win over the Hornets Friday is the Wolves’ biggest-ever margin of victory in Charlotte. Garnett had 50 rebounds through three games in the 2013-14 season. G/F Josh Okogie is a plus-50 through two games.

Injuries: The Wolves report no injuries. In addition to Butler, Heat forwards Udonis Haslem (wrist), James Johnson (conditioning) and Dion Waiters (not with team) were all out Saturday.

Kent Youngblood