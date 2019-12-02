GAME RECAP
Impact player
Dillon Brooks, Memphis
He had 26 points and has 57 points in two victories over the Wolves this season. He made four of five three-pointers.
BY THE NUMBERS
53-35 Memphis’ edge in points off the bench, led by 13 from Grayson Allen.
19 Grizzlies points off 16 Wolves turnovers.
2-0 Ex-Wolves guard Tyus Jones’ record against his old team.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
