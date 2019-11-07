GAME RECAP

Impact player

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies

The Wolves couldn't contain Brooks, who finished with 31 points. Brooks was on fire to start the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points.

By the numbers

52 Grizzlies three-point shooting percentage (12-for-23) compared to 35.6 for the Wolves (16-for-45)

52 Grizzlies' bench points

45 Wolves' three-point attempts

30-6-2 Points, assists and steals for Andrew Wiggins

41-26 Rebounding advantage for the Grizzlies

CHRIS HINE