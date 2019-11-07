GAME RECAP
Impact player
Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies
The Wolves couldn't contain Brooks, who finished with 31 points. Brooks was on fire to start the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points.
By the numbers
52 Grizzlies three-point shooting percentage (12-for-23) compared to 35.6 for the Wolves (16-for-45)
52 Grizzlies' bench points
45 Wolves' three-point attempts
30-6-2 Points, assists and steals for Andrew Wiggins
41-26 Rebounding advantage for the Grizzlies
CHRIS HINE
