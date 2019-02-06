GAME RECAP

Impact player

Mike Conley, Memphis

The veteran guard was his usual steady self in leading an undermanned team to an improbable victory with Marc Gasol not playing.

By the numbers

0 Times the Wolves had the lead; their final points tied the score for the first time since the opening tip.

40 Combined points from Luol Deng and Dario Saric.

17 Turnovers for the Wolves to Memphis’ eight.

CHRIS HINE