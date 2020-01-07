7 p.m. at Memphis • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves getting taste of winning

Preview: Since ending their 11-game losing streak the Timberwolves have won four of six, and they have won consecutive games for the first time since late November. This will be the third and final game between the two teams this season; Memphis won the first two.

Players to watch: Wolves C Gorgui Dieng had one of his best games of the season in Sunday’s victory at Cleveland, scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. G Shabazz Napier has scored 20 or more points in a career-best four straight games.Memphis C Jonas Valanciunas is coming off a 30-point, eight-rebound performance vs. Phoenix. Grizzlies G Dillon Brooks has averaged 28.5 points vs. Minnesota this season.

Numbers: The Wolves have outscored opponents 40-14 on second-chance points and 42-29 on points off turnovers in the last two games.

Injuries: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Tows (knee) is questionable. F Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Kent Youngblood