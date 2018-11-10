GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Willie Cauley-Stein, Kings
Karl Anthony Towns’ former teammate at Kentucky had an outstanding night, scoring 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting.
By the numbers
19 Rebounds for Karl-Anthony Towns, which was almost as impressive as his 39 points on 15-for-27 shooting.
38 Fast-break points for Kings.
36 The Wolves’ shooting percentage outside of Towns.
22 Bench scoring for the Wolves, compared to 34 for the Kings.
Chris Hine
