GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Willie Cauley-Stein, Kings

Karl Anthony Towns’ former teammate at Kentucky had an outstanding night, scoring 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

By the numbers

19 Rebounds for Karl-Anthony Towns, which was almost as impressive as his 39 points on 15-for-27 shooting.

38 Fast-break points for Kings.

36 The Wolves’ shooting percentage outside of Towns.

22 Bench scoring for the Wolves, compared to 34 for the Kings.

Chris Hine