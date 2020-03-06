– in two weeks.

That time came Friday, and the news on Towns from the Wolves — wait another two weeks.

The team said Towns’ injury continues to heal on its own and the team won’t pursue surgery. They will re-evaluate his injury in two weeks and “work towards an optimal return to play strategy.”

Towns has played in just one game with D’Angelo Russell since the team acquire Russell before the trade deadline. He suffered the injury on Jan. 25 after a hard fall in a game against Oklahoma City. Towns initially tried to play through the injury before the Wolves shut him down just before the All-Star break.

Towns has played in 35 games this season. He has also missed time because of a sprained left knee and illness.