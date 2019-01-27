6 p.m. vs. Utah • FSN, 830-AM

Gibson fined, keeps playing

Wolves update: Taj Gibson avoided suspension but was fined $25,000 by the league for an obscene gesture he made toward an official after he was ejected from Friday’s loss to the Jazz … Gorgui Dieng is listed as probable after leaving Friday’s game because of a right hip contusion. But the Wolves already listed as out Tyus Jones (left ankle), Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) and Jeff Teague (left foot soreness). Derrick Rose (right ankle) is questionable. … Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 of his 33 points in the second half Friday against the Jazz as the Wolves’ comeback bid from 23 down came up short. … Jerryd Bayless has averaged 29 minutes the past three games.

Jazz update: The Wolves might have come back Friday if not for Rudy Gobert, the Utah center who was a game-time decision because of a hamstring injury. But Gobert played and had 18 points and 16 rebounds in the Jazz’s win. … The Wolves did limit Donovan Mitchell, who scored 24 points Friday but shot 7-for-24. … Over their past nine games, the Jazz has the second-best defensive rating in the NBA (101.2 points allowed per 100 possessions).

CHRIS HINE