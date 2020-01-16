GAME RECAP
Impact player
Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana
Brogdon clinched the win for the Pacers with 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter
By the NUMBERS
9 Largest lead of the game for either team.
30 Wolves' shooting percentage in the second half.
10 Points for Andrew Wiggins, tying a season low.
13 Points by which the Wolves bench outscored the Pacers' bench, 39-26.
25 Points for Domantas Sabonis in the first half. He scored four in the second half.
6 Double-doubles this season by Gorgui Dieng.
2 Days before the teams play each other again.
Chris Hine
