7 p.m. vs. Houston • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Rosas gets first shot at Rockets

Wolves update: Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas will see a lot of familiar faces on the opposite side, as his former team comes to town for the first time in his tenure. The Wolves won both home games against Houston last season. In the second of those games Jeff Teague scored a season high 27 points. … In 14 career games against the Rockets, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.1 points and 14.1 rebounds. The Wolves will have another set of back-to-back home games in January, with the first of those involving Houston. Andrew Wiggins’ status for Saturday is unclear as he missed Friday’s game to be with family following the death of his grandmother.

Rockets update: G Russell Westbrook will sit out the tail end of a back to back. C Clint Capela has been ruled out because of a concussion. And G Eric Gordon is out because of an injured knee. G James Harden has been on fire to begin the season, as he was leading the league in scoring at 38.2 points per game entering Friday. The closest competitor, Portland’s Damian Lillard, was averaging 30.5. Of Harden’s 24.5 shot attempts per game, 14 are three-pointers.

CHRIS HINE