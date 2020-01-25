GAME RECAP

Impact player

Russell Westbrook, Houston

He scored 15 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Rockets pull away. He hit 16 of 27 shots and all 13 of his free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

52-33 The Wolves’ edge in rebounding

26-17 Houston’s edge on points from the free throw line.

51-30 Houston’s edge in bench scoring.

Kent Youngblood