GAME RECAP
Impact player
James Harden, Houston
Yes, he had 11 turnovers in the first half, but it was Harden who keyed a few Rockets runs that put the game out of reach.
BY THE NUMBERS
41 Houston’s largest lead of the game.
15 Rebounds for Isaiah Hartenstein.
2 The Rockets’ lead after one quarter.
CHRIS HINE
