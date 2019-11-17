GAME RECAP

Impact player

James Harden, Houston

The only reason he didn't score 50 points was he was pulled with 90 seconds left after having scored 49 on 41 shots, hitting 16 of them, including going 8-for-22 on threes.

BY THE NUMBERS

27-15 Points and rebounds by Karl-Anthony Towns, but he shot only 15 times despite Andrew Wiggins missing his second consecutive game following his grandmother's funeral

57-24 Houston's edge in scoring on three-pointers

48-44 Houston's edge on points in the paint

28-23 Houston's edge on points off the bench

21 Points for Jake Layman on 9-for-14 shooting in his first career start with the Wolves.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD