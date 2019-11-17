GAME RECAP
Impact player
James Harden, Houston
The only reason he didn't score 50 points was he was pulled with 90 seconds left after having scored 49 on 41 shots, hitting 16 of them, including going 8-for-22 on threes.
BY THE NUMBERS
27-15 Points and rebounds by Karl-Anthony Towns, but he shot only 15 times despite Andrew Wiggins missing his second consecutive game following his grandmother's funeral
57-24 Houston's edge in scoring on three-pointers
48-44 Houston's edge on points in the paint
28-23 Houston's edge on points off the bench
21 Points for Jake Layman on 9-for-14 shooting in his first career start with the Wolves.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota State Mankato completes another 11-0 regular season with rout of Upper Iowa
Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa each threw three touchdown passes to pace Minnesota State Mankato to a 73-21 victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday in…
Gophers
Gophers volleyball team sweeps Michigan
The Gophers volleyball team bounced back from its first home loss two days earlier by beating No. 23 Michigan 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday night…
Sports
St. Thomas earns share of MIAC football title
St. Thomas earned a share of the MIAC title with a 17-7 victory over Bethel on Saturday in St. Paul.The teams went into Saturday's game…
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey starts well but can't keep pace with high-scoring Penn State
Former Gophers defenseman Clayton Phillips scored the eventual winning goal.