WOLVES GAMEDAY

4 p.m. at Houston • Toyota Center • FSN, 830-AM

It'll be raining threes at Toyota Center

Rockets update: G James Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 37.9 points per game. He averages 24.4 three-point shots per game. …The Rockets (118.7) are the second-highest-scoring team in the league behind Milwaukee (118.9) and lead the league in threes (15.4) and three-point attempts (44.2); they are 21st in three-point percentage (.349). … Center Clint Capela (heel) is questionable and guard Gerald Green (knee) is out.

Wolves update: C Karl-Anthony Towns has missed 12 consecutive games because of a knee injury as the Wolves enter a stretch where they will play 10 games in 17 days. … The Wolves are striving to play a more Rockets-like game, as they are third in the league in three-point attempts (39.2) and sixth in three-pointers made (12.7). … G Andrew Wiggins (24.0) is 15th in the NBA in scoring.

Chris Miller