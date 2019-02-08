ORLANDO – Surely, it couldn’t get any worse for the Wolves when it came to injured point guards, right?

Not quite. In Thursday’s 122-112 loss to the Magic, the Wolves lost Jerryd Bayless to an injured big right toe and his status is questionable for Friday’s game against New Orleans.

The Wolves are already down Jeff Teague (left foot), Tyus Jones (left ankle) and Derrick Rose (right ankle). Teague took part in shootaround Thursday but didn’t feel good enough to play. Rose didn’t even make the trip. To make matters worse, the Wolves’ two-way rookie point guard, Jared Terrell, has a sprained ankle in Iowa with their G-League team.

On Friday, the Wolves’ may have to rely heavily on Isaiah Canaan, who is nearing the end of a 10-day contract with the team. Or maybe Andrew Wiggins and C.J. Williams will get some minutes at the point. The Wolves will be desperate if Bayless can’t go. Interim head coach Ryan Saunders was in disbelief trying to describe what it was like seeing Bayless go out.

“We’re searching,” Saunders said. “So, if you can play point guard … we’re searching. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.

Friday should be interesting if Bayless can’t go. He said after the game he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play. Canaan had 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting in 21 minutes Thursday.



Saric strong again

Again, one bright spot from a Wolves loss was Dario Saric, who had 17 points off the bench. This comes after Saric had a season-high 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting Tuesday against Memphis. He also had eight rebounds and five assists Thursday. Perhaps Saric stringing together a few good games could lead to more consistent play for him.





