The Timberwolves announced guard Jimmy Butler had minor surgery on his shooting hand this week, a procedure that should not sideline him for any length of time.
According to the Wolves, Butler “underwent a successful, elective right hand procedure on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Butler has already returned to offseason activities.”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Buy or sell? Pirates' surge puts team in precarious spot
The Pittsburgh Pirates pay Felipe Vazquez millions of dollars to close out games. It's a great way to make a living. It just doesn't happen to be the All-Star reliever's favorite thing about his gig.
Twins
Bote, Rizzo homer in 9th to lift Cubs over D-Backs 7-6
A day that began with Kris Bryant's return to the disabled list ended with a late power surge by the Chicago Cubs.
Twins
Yankees acquire JA Happ from Blue Jays to bolster rotation
To the New York Yankees, lefty J.A. Happ put check marks in a lot of boxes — familiar with the AL East, comfortable in the postseason and perhaps most importantly, successful against the Boston Red Sox.
Vikings
Bills' McCoy focused on football, not police investigation
LeSean McCoy had no doubts he'd be allowed to report for the start of Bills training camp after the running back was accused of bloodying his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago.
Vikings
Vikings CB Hughes learning NFL playbooks aren't like college
Mike Hughes spent his offseason resting — and getting his head in the Vikings' playbook. "You have to expand your knowledge a little bit more. You have to know what's going on before the snap."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.