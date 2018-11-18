wolves gameday

2:30 p.m. vs. Memphis • FSN, 830-AM

Post-Butler era continues with visit by the Grizzlies

Wolves update: The Wolves have been riding a hot streak since they traded Jimmy Butler to the 76ers. Specifically, the defense has improved. The Wolves are fourth in defensive rating, allowing 99.7 points per 100 possessions, since trading Butler. They were second to worst with a 114.3 rating when Butler was on the team. Newcomer Dario Saric didn't start at power forward, but on Friday, he played more minutes (27) than starter Taj Gibson (20). With everyone healthy and available for the Wolves, Anthony Tolliver rode the bench for the second straight game while rookie Josh Okogie only played in mop-up duty.

Grizzlies update: The Grizzlies were expected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference but are off to a 9-5 start and are leading the Southwest Division. One reason is guard Mike Conley, who played only 12 games last season. Conley is averaging 19.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. With Conley at the point, the Grizzlies are sixth in the league in turnover percentage, relinquishing the ball on only 14 percent of their possessions. Jaren Jackson Jr. is 12th in the league in blocked shots with 1.7 per game. Because of Jackson and defensive stalwart Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies have the fifth-best defensive rating at 104.6.

Chris Hine