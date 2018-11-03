GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kevin Durant, Golden State
He finished with 33 points on 11-for-19 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of action.
By the NUMBERS
33-12 The Warriors' scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, after the Wolves led by four after three quarters.
61-38 The rebounding margin in favor of Golden State.
5 Wolves turnovers; they had one in the first three quarters.
0-4 The Wolves' road record this season. This was their first game of a five-game West Coast road trip.
