WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Golden State • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Injuries, illnesses keep mounting

Wolves update: Once again, the Wolves (12-21) will have to check the training room to see who’s available to play. They were shorthanded against the Bucks, down Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jake Layman. They were also without Jeff Teague, Noah Vonleh and Treveon Graham. … The Wolves are 1-1 against the Warriors (9-26), winning 125-119 in overtime at home on Nov. 8 but falling 113-104 at Golden State on Dec. 23 without Towns. In that game, the Wolves got a lift from Jordan McLaughlin, who scored 19 points to lead a second-half rally.

Warriors update: D’Angelo Russell, who missed the Warriors’ last game because of a shoulder contusion, has been ruled out as has center Willie Cauley-Stein. Russell scored 52 against the Wolves in November and had 30 in the Warriors’ victory in December. He is averaging 23.2 points per game. … Rookie Eric Paschall is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 49% shooting. R

CHRIS HINE