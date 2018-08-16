The NBA deserves credit for its attempts to court a young and technology-forward audience, and the formation of an NBA 2K League is part of that process.

On the heels of a successful launch with 17 affiliated NBA teams this year, four more teams are joining the esports league in 2019 — including the Timberwolves, the team announced Wednesday.

NBA 2K is a league made up of 102 of the best players — professionals — of that particular video game. The 17 NBA teams involved in the inaugural esports season each drafted six of those players to compete for them. The first season began in May; in 2019, the Wolves will have an affiliated team.

"After watching the success of the NBA 2K League's inaugural season, we're excited to get on board and engage the avid esports audience in Minnesota and Timberwolves fans around the world," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement.

