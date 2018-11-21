GETTING DEFENSIVE

Since the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless, the Wolves defense has markedly improved. After holding just one team under 110 points in their first 13 games this season, the Wolves have held their past three opponents to 100 or less. Here’s where they rank for the season and in the last four games in some key categories:

Season ranking Category Past four

111.1 (25th) Defensive rating (points per 100 possessions) 100.5 (5th)

46.1 (15th) Opponent field goal percentage 41.6 (2nd)

37.0 (25th) Opponent three-point percentage 34.8 (14th)

68.2 (29th) Defensive rebound percentage 71.9 (15th)

-4.8 (24th) Net rating +2.9 (14th)