The Timberwolves are finalizing a deal to add another top executive to their basketball operations group.

Sachin Gupta, an assistant general manager with the Pistons, is set to join the Wolves as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Gupta, who previously was a special adviser in Houston, where he worked with new Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. Before that, he worked for the 76ers — gaining a reputation in both spots for his work with analytics. He has a bachelor’s degree from MIT and an MBA from Stanford. Early in his career, he worked for ESPN and helped develop the popular NBA “Trade Machine.”

It’s unclear what this hire means for the status of general manager Scott Layden, a holdover hired by Tom Thibodeau.