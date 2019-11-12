GAME RECAP

Impact player

Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins continued his string of strong performances, taking over primary ball-handling duties and scoring 33 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

By the numbers

44 Percent three-point shooting for Minnesota (15-for-34)

44-42 Points in the paint for both teams, with Detroit having the slight edge

32-32 Bench points for both teams

CHRIS HINE