7 p.m. vs. Denver • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Towns had success against Denver

Wolves update: Karl-Anthony Towns is working his way back into form after returning from a left knee sprain and an illness. After scoring 27 points in a loss at Indiana in his return, Towns followed that with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting against Toronto as Raptors center Marc Gasol made life difficult for him. Towns missed the last game against Denver, but in a matchup on Nov. 10, he went 8-for-23 and scored 25 points. He hit three of 14 three-point attempts. … In their two games vs. the Nuggets, the Timberwolves are 16-for-87 from three-point range (18%). … Andrew Wiggins had his first triple-double in Saturday’s loss and is averaging five assists over his past six games. … Jarrett Culver has scored in double figures in his past 11 games, with a career high 26 against the Raptors. … New Wolves player Allen Crabbe missed Saturday’s game because of an illness and is questionable for Monday.

Nuggets update: Denver will come to Minnesota without one of its best players, guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a sprained left ankle Wednesday against Charlotte. Murray is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. … Center Nikola Jokic has seen a slight dip in his numbers from last season but was still averaging 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds entering Sunday’s matchup against Indiana. … The Nuggets are 11th in defensive rating with 107 points allowed per 100 possessions. They are seventh in offensive (111.2). They are No. 1 in the league in offensive rebounding percentage (.297) while the Wolves are 20th in defensive rebounding (.726).

CHRIS HINE